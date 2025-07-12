Alireza Faghani: Whistleblower of Global Soccer Finals

Alireza Faghani, a highly respected soccer referee from Australia, has been selected to officiate the Club World Cup final on Sunday, featuring teams Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Faghani, originally hailing from Iran, has an impressive portfolio, having presided over Brazil's victory against Germany in the 2016 Olympic final. This year, he took charge of crucial matches such as the opening game between Miami and Al Ahly, Bayern Munich's clash with Boca Juniors, and Chelsea's win over Palmeiras.

His refereeing prowess was also showcased during the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. FIFA made this announcement on Friday, solidifying Faghani's reputation as a leading figure in international soccer officiating.