Left Menu

Alireza Faghani: Whistleblower of Global Soccer Finals

Alireza Faghani, an Australian referee originally from Iran, has been chosen to officiate the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Known for his past roles in major matches, including the Olympic and World Cup games, Faghani's selection continues his distinguished career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastrutherford | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:19 IST
Alireza Faghani: Whistleblower of Global Soccer Finals

Alireza Faghani, a highly respected soccer referee from Australia, has been selected to officiate the Club World Cup final on Sunday, featuring teams Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Faghani, originally hailing from Iran, has an impressive portfolio, having presided over Brazil's victory against Germany in the 2016 Olympic final. This year, he took charge of crucial matches such as the opening game between Miami and Al Ahly, Bayern Munich's clash with Boca Juniors, and Chelsea's win over Palmeiras.

His refereeing prowess was also showcased during the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. FIFA made this announcement on Friday, solidifying Faghani's reputation as a leading figure in international soccer officiating.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025