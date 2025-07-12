Left Menu

Fiji Dominates Scotland in Suva Showdown

Fiji defeated a weakened Scotland 29-14 in Suva, impacting Scotland's seeding hopes for the 2027 World Cup. The Scots, missing key players, struggled against Fiji's intense play, committing multiple penalties. Fiji's penalty try in the final minutes sealed their victory, marking a significant win over Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:27 IST
Fiji Dominates Scotland in Suva Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fiji delivered a commanding performance to defeat a weakened Scotland 29-14 on Saturday in Suva, jeopardizing the Scots' seeding aspirations for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Missing eight players due to British & Irish Lions duty, the Scots faced challenges throughout.

The Scots conceded three crucial yellow cards, reducing them to 14 men for the last 14 minutes after winger Darcy Graham was penalized for an off-side, resulting in a crucial penalty try that solidified Fiji's 15-point lead.

This victory marks Fiji's third triumph over Scotland and a dramatic turnaround from their 57-17 defeat in Edinburgh last November, showcasing Fiji's dominance in this meeting.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025