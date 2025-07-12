Fiji Dominates Scotland in Suva Showdown

Fiji delivered a commanding performance to defeat a weakened Scotland 29-14 on Saturday in Suva, jeopardizing the Scots' seeding aspirations for the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Missing eight players due to British & Irish Lions duty, the Scots faced challenges throughout.

The Scots conceded three crucial yellow cards, reducing them to 14 men for the last 14 minutes after winger Darcy Graham was penalized for an off-side, resulting in a crucial penalty try that solidified Fiji's 15-point lead.

This victory marks Fiji's third triumph over Scotland and a dramatic turnaround from their 57-17 defeat in Edinburgh last November, showcasing Fiji's dominance in this meeting.