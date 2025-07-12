All-Star Lineup Shake-ups and Historic Triumphs in Sports Highlights

In an exciting shake-up for the upcoming Home Run Derby, Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson is set to step in for teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. Olson, enjoying a successful season with 17 home runs, will make his second Derby appearance.

Meanwhile, a historic milestone for North American soccer unfolded as Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber celebrated the Club World Cup's success. With over three million in attendance, the event highlighted the region's emergence on the global football stage.

Boxing saw Katie Taylor defending her title with a victory over Amanda Serrano, adding another chapter to their celebrated rivalry. Tennis at Wimbledon poised Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in a head-to-head final, promising thrilling outcomes for sports fans.