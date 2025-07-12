Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: The Rise of Female Coaches in Women's Soccer

Since 1997, every winning team at the Women's European Championship has been led by a female coach, showcasing progress in gender representation. While challenges remain, UEFA introduces measures like coaching scholarships and mandates for female coaches, striving for balance at Euro 2025. Representation is gradually improving across leagues and federations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant shift for women's soccer, every Women's European Championship winning team since 1997 has been guided by a female coach. Despite most coaches being men, Sarina Wiegman, Silvia Neid, and Tina Theune have been trailblazers, proving female leadership in the sport can yield great success.

As Euro 2025 approaches, the gender balance among head coaches still shows male dominance with nine men against seven women. Nevertheless, UEFA's managing director of women's soccer, Nadine Kessler, highlights the progress, stating it's the best representation yet. Efforts to improve include mandates ensuring the inclusion of female coaches in key roles.

The conversation around gender equality in coaching continues with varying opinions. While some like Sweden's coach, Peter Gerhardsson, find quotas puzzling for female coaches, others call for equal opportunities across genders. The push for representation extends beyond the field to leadership roles, with women securing influential positions within UEFA and national federations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

