Left Menu

Tragic End to a Tennis Dream in Gurugram

Radhika Yadav, a former state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her father after a dispute over her tennis training sessions. The father, Deepak Yadav, reportedly opposed her methods and income source, leading to tensions. He was taken into custody following the incident in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:23 IST
Tragic End to a Tennis Dream in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area. The incident arose from a dispute over Radhika's method of training tennis aspirants, which Deepak opposed.

The Gurugram Police revealed that Deepak Yadav, aged 49, had been struggling with societal taunts about living off his daughter's income despite his own financial stability. The murder occurred on Thursday, and Deepak has confessed to the crime, as confirmed by police officials.

Despite claims that Radhika's social media presence and aspirations to become an influencer may have contributed to the conflict, police dismissed these allegations, linking the discord primarily to the tennis training sessions. Radhika's untimely demise has left the community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025