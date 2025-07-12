Tragic End to a Tennis Dream in Gurugram

In a shocking turn of events, former state-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in Gurugram's Sushant Lok area. The incident arose from a dispute over Radhika's method of training tennis aspirants, which Deepak opposed.

The Gurugram Police revealed that Deepak Yadav, aged 49, had been struggling with societal taunts about living off his daughter's income despite his own financial stability. The murder occurred on Thursday, and Deepak has confessed to the crime, as confirmed by police officials.

Despite claims that Radhika's social media presence and aspirations to become an influencer may have contributed to the conflict, police dismissed these allegations, linking the discord primarily to the tennis training sessions. Radhika's untimely demise has left the community in mourning.

