India's Archery Squad Bags Silver Amid Pressure Woes

India secured a silver medal in the women's compound team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 4, revealing challenges in managing high-pressure situations. The team led Chinese Taipei but faltered in the final end. Future medal prospects remain with Jyothi and other participants in mixed and individual events.

India opened their account at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 with a silver medal in the women's compound team event here on Saturday. However, the performance once again highlighted the team's struggles in high-pressure situations.

The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur, and 16-year-old debutant Prithika Pradeep, who topped the qualification round with a total of 2116 points, appeared to be on track for gold. They led 170-169 after the third end but faltered under pressure, eventually losing 225-227 to Chinese Taipei.

The defeat exposed the team's mental frailties in tight finishes, underlining the void left since the departure of reputed compound coach Sergio Pagni. Despite this setback, India remains hopeful for more success in the compound section, with Jyothi aiming for a bronze in the mixed team and eyeing success in individual events.

