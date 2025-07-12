Left Menu

Futsal Excitement Builds: Clubs Face Off in Uttarakhand Championship

The AIFF Futsal Club Championship, held August 3-18 in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, features 17 clubs vying for the title. Defending champions Corbett FC seek to make history by retaining their title on home soil. The tournament is in its fourth edition, highlighting top futsal talent in India.

  • India

The much-anticipated AIFF Futsal Club Championship is set to take place from August 3 to August 18 in the picturesque city of Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Seventeen elite clubs will compete at the Shri Manoj Sarkar Stadium, each vying for the coveted trophy in the tournament's fourth iteration.

Defending champions Corbett FC are poised to defend their title after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Golazo FC in the previous edition's final in Vadodara. They aim to become the first club to win the championship more than once. The tournament promises to showcase India's top futsal talent.

Teams are divided into four groups: three groups have four teams each, while one group contains five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, setting the stage for more exciting futsal action. Past winners include Delhi FC in the inaugural 2021-22 season and Minerva Academy FC in the 2022-23 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

