Leverkusen Lands Malik Tillman: A Record-Breaking Transformation

Bayer Leverkusen signed Malik Tillman from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee to replace Florian Wirtz. Tillman, a 23-year-old attacking midfielder, inked a deal through 2030. The acquisition is part of Leverkusen's broader efforts to rebuild following several high-profile departures, now led by coach Erik ten Hag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leverkusen | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:46 IST
Bayer Leverkusen has secured the services of United States international Malik Tillman, signing him from PSV Eindhoven for a club-record fee in a significant move to reshuffle their squad.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder signed a contract with the Bundesliga side until June 2030, laying the foundation for his long-term future at the club.

This transaction marks Leverkusen's most expensive incoming transfer, part of their strategy to rebuild after losing key players and coach, positioning Erik ten Hag to lead the revamped squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

