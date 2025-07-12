Hockey India Streamlines Delhi Team's Participation Amid Portal HICCUP

In a recent hearing, Hockey India informed the Delhi High Court about the steps taken to ensure the Delhi Hockey team's participation in the ongoing 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025.

The championship, which runs from July 3 to July 14 in Ranchi, had initially seen Delhi Hockey's participation canceled due to their removal from Hockey India's online portal. This led to missed fixtures on July 8 and 9.

However, Hockey India has committed to rescheduling these games and modifying the championship schedule as required. The court acknowledged the organization's corrective measures and dismissed the plea from the Delhi players' representatives, underlining the arrangements for travel expenses and other logistics.