KL Rahul Joins Elite List with Second Century at Lord's

On Saturday, KL Rahul joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second Indian batsman, after Dilip Vengsarkar, to score more than one century at Lord's. The Karnataka batsman reached this rare milestone with a measured single off Jofra Archer during the third Test's lunch-time session against England.

Rahul's contribution, however, ended soon after his celebratory ton, as he was dismissed by off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. This knock at Lord's marked Rahul's 10th Test century, including nine scored on foreign soil. His impressive innings included 13 boundaries, producing a neat 100 runs from 177 balls, featuring some exquisite drives and a standout backfoot punch.

Vengsarkar, who had notched hundreds at Lord's in 1979, 1982, and 1986, still holds the record for most centuries by a visiting batsman at the iconic venue. This latest feat adds a new chapter to KL Rahul's accolades, securing his place on the Lord's honours board once again, as the series remains tied at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)