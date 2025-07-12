British Duo Cash and Glasspool Triumph at Wimbledon

In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool secured their first Grand Slam title, triumphing in the Wimbledon men's doubles final. The British duo overcame Rinky Hijikata and David Pel with a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory.

Cash and Glasspool's win marks the first time an all-British pair has claimed the title since 1936, exciting fans on a sunlit Centre Court. The duo's dominance was evident, as they surged ahead after breaking Pel's serve early in the match.

The final saw tense moments as Hijikata and Pel, who had entered the tournament as alternates, fought back in the second set. However, Cash and Glasspool's exceptional play in the tiebreak ultimately led to their emotional victory and celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)