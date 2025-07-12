Left Menu

England's Bowlers Put India to Test in Thrilling Lord's Duel

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul's key partnership steadied India before England regained control with timely dismissals. At tea on the third day, India scored 316-5, trailing England by 71. Despite Pant's gritty 74 and Rahul's century, England gained momentum as the five-match series hangs in balance.

In a gripping contest at Lord's, England's bowlers snatched crucial breakthroughs to thwart India's promising innings on the third day of the test match. An exceptional direct hit from Ben Stokes dismissed Rishabh Pant, while a sharp delivery from Shoaib Bashir ended KL Rahul's century stand.

Despite a solid 141-run partnership between Pant and Rahul coming from 145-3 overnight, India struggled to maintain momentum. Bashir, bringing spin into play alongside the pacers, proved instrumental in disrupting India's innings, leaving them at 316-5 at tea, trailing by 71 runs.

Complicated finger injuries for both Pant and Bashir added drama to the day's play. As Ravindra Jadeja and newcomer Nitish Kumar Reddy sought to stabilize the innings, England's pacers continued their pressure, hoping to seize an edge in the series, now poised delicately at 1-1.

