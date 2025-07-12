Captain Ayush Mhatre's Century Leads India U-19 Blitz Against England
Captain Ayush Mhatre silenced critics with a commanding century, leading India U-19 to a crushing 420 for 6 against England U-19 on the first day of the Youth Test. His partnership with Vihaan Malhotra and contributions from Abhigyan Kundu and Rahul Kumar underscored the team's dominance.
Captain Ayush Mhatre showcased his batting prowess by breaking out of a lean patch with a scintillating century against England in the first Youth Test.
The India U-19 squad, demonstrating exceptional skill, accumulated a daunting 420 for 6 on the first day, as Mhatre's foundational innings set the tone.
Significant partnerships, particularly from Abhigyan Kundu and Rahul Kumar, bolstered India's position, though Archie Vaughan managed to claim vital wickets for England.
