Springboks Triumph with Innovation in 45-0 Win Over Italy

South Africa's rugby team showcased strategic innovation in a commanding 45-0 victory over Italy. Despite a red card setback, they executed unconventional plays to outmaneuver the Italians. Edwill van der Merwe starred with two tries, highlighting a remarkable series win and the 100th cap milestone for Willie le Roux.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's rugby team impressively overpowered Italy with a 45-0 scoreline in Gqeberha, clinching the series 2-0 on Saturday.

The Springboks introduced novel tactics, helping them overcome the Italians despite being a man down due to Jasper Wiese's red card early in the match.

Edwill van der Merwe scored two tries, while Willie le Roux celebrated his 100th cap, adding to a dominant South African performance that left the Italian side struggling to keep up.

