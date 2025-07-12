Springboks Triumph with Innovation in 45-0 Win Over Italy
South Africa's rugby team showcased strategic innovation in a commanding 45-0 victory over Italy. Despite a red card setback, they executed unconventional plays to outmaneuver the Italians. Edwill van der Merwe starred with two tries, highlighting a remarkable series win and the 100th cap milestone for Willie le Roux.
South Africa's rugby team impressively overpowered Italy with a 45-0 scoreline in Gqeberha, clinching the series 2-0 on Saturday.
The Springboks introduced novel tactics, helping them overcome the Italians despite being a man down due to Jasper Wiese's red card early in the match.
Edwill van der Merwe scored two tries, while Willie le Roux celebrated his 100th cap, adding to a dominant South African performance that left the Italian side struggling to keep up.
