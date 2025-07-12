Springboks Triumph with Innovation in 45-0 Win Over Italy

South Africa's rugby team impressively overpowered Italy with a 45-0 scoreline in Gqeberha, clinching the series 2-0 on Saturday.

The Springboks introduced novel tactics, helping them overcome the Italians despite being a man down due to Jasper Wiese's red card early in the match.

Edwill van der Merwe scored two tries, while Willie le Roux celebrated his 100th cap, adding to a dominant South African performance that left the Italian side struggling to keep up.