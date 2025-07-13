Double Bagel Drama: Anisimova's Wimbledon Odyssey

In an eventful Wimbledon, American tennis player Amanda Anisimova experienced mixed fortunes with two 'double bagel' match results, both involving a 6-0 6-0 scoreline. Anisimova's first double bagel was a stunning victory that catapulted her to her maiden Grand Slam final. Unfortunately, the second one came at the worst time, as Poland's Iga Swiatek delivered a harsh defeat in front of a packed Centre Court and millions of viewers.

Speaking after the loss, Anisimova was candid about her nerves, admitting she was overwhelmed during the biggest match of her career. Despite the gut-wrenching defeat, she chose to reflect on her journey positively, drawing strength from her ability to reach the final after battling significant personal challenges, including burnout and mental health issues that saw her step away from tennis for eight months in 2023.

Anisimova saw her performance at Wimbledon as a testament to her resilience, stating that her path to the final was achieved through persistence and mental toughness. She emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and overcoming self-doubt along the way, proving that the journey, despite its trials, is also a victory.