Wimbledon's Towel Thief: Iga Swiatek's Winning Keepsake

During Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek became a topic of much amusement as cameras frequently caught her stashing official tournament towels in her bag, earning her the nickname 'Wimbledon's towel thief.'

Saturday saw the tournament honor her with a personalized towel following her dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final, which read 'Property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion.'

Swiatek openly acknowledged her fondness for these coveted towels, sharing that it's a lesser-discussed subject among players, and humorously apologized to friends and family for not sharing them.

