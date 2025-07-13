Left Menu

Wimbledon's Towel Thief: Iga Swiatek's Winning Keepsake

Iga Swiatek, humorously known as 'Wimbledon's towel thief,' was celebrated for her amusing habit of collecting tournament towels. Wimbledon gifted her a personalized one after her decisive win against Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek shared that players love towels, amusingly apologizing for her collection habit.

During Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek became a topic of much amusement as cameras frequently caught her stashing official tournament towels in her bag, earning her the nickname 'Wimbledon's towel thief.'

Saturday saw the tournament honor her with a personalized towel following her dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final, which read 'Property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion.'

Swiatek openly acknowledged her fondness for these coveted towels, sharing that it's a lesser-discussed subject among players, and humorously apologized to friends and family for not sharing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

