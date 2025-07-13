Wimbledon's Towel Thief: Iga Swiatek's Winning Keepsake
Iga Swiatek, humorously known as 'Wimbledon's towel thief,' was celebrated for her amusing habit of collecting tournament towels. Wimbledon gifted her a personalized one after her decisive win against Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek shared that players love towels, amusingly apologizing for her collection habit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 01:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 01:26 IST
During Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek became a topic of much amusement as cameras frequently caught her stashing official tournament towels in her bag, earning her the nickname 'Wimbledon's towel thief.'
Saturday saw the tournament honor her with a personalized towel following her dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova in the final, which read 'Property of Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon Champion.'
Swiatek openly acknowledged her fondness for these coveted towels, sharing that it's a lesser-discussed subject among players, and humorously apologized to friends and family for not sharing them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wimbledon
- Iga Swiatek
- towel
- tennis
- champion
- Amanda Anisimova
- Grand Slam
- personalized
- habit
- media
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Narayana Murthy Champions Scholarships and Applauds GIFT City's Growth
Jyotiraditya Scindia Champions Girls' Future with SSY Accounts
India Regains Glory: Triumph at the ACBS Asian Snooker Championship
Amit Shah Champions Libraries and Pays Homage at Rath Yatra
Gujarat's Handball Championship Boosts Women's Sports, Eyes 2036 Olympics