Historic Goal: Natalia Padilla-Bidas Makes Her Mark

In a thrilling 3-2 victory over Denmark, Natalia Padilla-Bidas scored Poland's first goal in a major women's tournament. Despite both teams being out of quarter-final contention, the match determined final group placings. Poland finished third, aided by goals from Ewa Pajor and Martyna Wiankowska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucerne | Updated: 13-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 02:28 IST
Historic Goal: Natalia Padilla-Bidas Makes Her Mark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Poland's Natalia Padilla-Bidas secured a landmark achievement by scoring her country's first-ever goal in a major women's tournament. Her stunning strike, in the 12th minute during the European Championship match against Denmark, set Poland on a victorious path that ultimately ended in a 3-2 triumph.

The match, taking place at Switzerland's Allmend Stadion, was more than just a formality for both sides as they sought to solidify their positions following elimination from quarter-final contention. With goals from Padilla-Bidas, Ewa Pajor, and Martyna Wiankowska, Poland finished third in their group.

Denmark, the 2017 runners-up, put up a spirited fightback with scores from Janni Thomsen and Signe Bruun. Despite Denmark finishing fourth, the game celebrated competitive spirit and memorable moments for both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

