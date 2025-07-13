Historic Goal: Natalia Padilla-Bidas Makes Her Mark

Poland's Natalia Padilla-Bidas secured a landmark achievement by scoring her country's first-ever goal in a major women's tournament. Her stunning strike, in the 12th minute during the European Championship match against Denmark, set Poland on a victorious path that ultimately ended in a 3-2 triumph.

The match, taking place at Switzerland's Allmend Stadion, was more than just a formality for both sides as they sought to solidify their positions following elimination from quarter-final contention. With goals from Padilla-Bidas, Ewa Pajor, and Martyna Wiankowska, Poland finished third in their group.

Denmark, the 2017 runners-up, put up a spirited fightback with scores from Janni Thomsen and Signe Bruun. Despite Denmark finishing fourth, the game celebrated competitive spirit and memorable moments for both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)