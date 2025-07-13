Swedish Triumph: How Sweden Swept Germany Aside in an Unforgettable Group C Showdown
Sweden bested Germany 4-1 in a gripping Group C match, capitalizing on Carlotta Wamser's red card. Sweden secured the top spot with nine points while Germany progressed as runners-up. Sweden dazzled with goals from Blackstenius, Holmberg, Rolfo, and Hurtig. Both teams now advance to the quarter-finals.
In a riveting Group C clash, Sweden surged to a 4-1 victory over Germany on Saturday, capitalizing on the expulsion of German defender Carlotta Wamser. With this win, Sweden clinched the top spot in their group, earning a perfect nine points from their matches.
Germany, although defeated, advanced to the quarter-finals as runners-up in the group. The German side, for the first time at a Women's Euros, conceded four goals, as the Swedes expertly exploited their errors, demonstrating an effective counterattack strategy.
Despite Germany's early lead with Jule Brand's goal, Sweden responded swiftly. Goals from Stina Blackstenius, Smilla Holmberg, Fridolina Rolfo, and substitute Lina Hurtig sealed the game for Sweden. The Swedes now look forward to their quarter-final match in Zurich on Thursday, while Germany prepares for their subsequent game in Basel.
ALSO READ
Historic Journey: Group Captain Shukhanshu Shukla Becomes First Indian to Reach International Space Station
PM Modi has interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station: PMO.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: Indian Delicacies in Space
Paulinho's Extra-Time Heroics Propel Palmeiras to Club World Cup Quarter-Finals
India's Cosmic Milestone: Group Captain Shukla's Journey to the ISS