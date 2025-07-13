Swedish Triumph: How Sweden Swept Germany Aside in an Unforgettable Group C Showdown

In a riveting Group C clash, Sweden surged to a 4-1 victory over Germany on Saturday, capitalizing on the expulsion of German defender Carlotta Wamser. With this win, Sweden clinched the top spot in their group, earning a perfect nine points from their matches.

Germany, although defeated, advanced to the quarter-finals as runners-up in the group. The German side, for the first time at a Women's Euros, conceded four goals, as the Swedes expertly exploited their errors, demonstrating an effective counterattack strategy.

Despite Germany's early lead with Jule Brand's goal, Sweden responded swiftly. Goals from Stina Blackstenius, Smilla Holmberg, Fridolina Rolfo, and substitute Lina Hurtig sealed the game for Sweden. The Swedes now look forward to their quarter-final match in Zurich on Thursday, while Germany prepares for their subsequent game in Basel.