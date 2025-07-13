Left Menu

Swedish Triumph: How Sweden Swept Germany Aside in an Unforgettable Group C Showdown

Sweden bested Germany 4-1 in a gripping Group C match, capitalizing on Carlotta Wamser's red card. Sweden secured the top spot with nine points while Germany progressed as runners-up. Sweden dazzled with goals from Blackstenius, Holmberg, Rolfo, and Hurtig. Both teams now advance to the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 02:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a riveting Group C clash, Sweden surged to a 4-1 victory over Germany on Saturday, capitalizing on the expulsion of German defender Carlotta Wamser. With this win, Sweden clinched the top spot in their group, earning a perfect nine points from their matches.

Germany, although defeated, advanced to the quarter-finals as runners-up in the group. The German side, for the first time at a Women's Euros, conceded four goals, as the Swedes expertly exploited their errors, demonstrating an effective counterattack strategy.

Despite Germany's early lead with Jule Brand's goal, Sweden responded swiftly. Goals from Stina Blackstenius, Smilla Holmberg, Fridolina Rolfo, and substitute Lina Hurtig sealed the game for Sweden. The Swedes now look forward to their quarter-final match in Zurich on Thursday, while Germany prepares for their subsequent game in Basel.

