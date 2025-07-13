Left Menu

Last-Minute Heroics: England Triumphs Over Argentina

England secured a dramatic 22-17 victory against Argentina in San Juan, clinching the series 2-0. A late try from replacement Jack van Poortvliet sealed the win, with contributions from Seb Atkinson and Freddie Steward. Argentina's captain, Julian Montoya, expressed disappointment over their performance and lack of discipline.

In a thrilling encounter at the Estadio Bicentenario in San Juan, replacement scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet's last-minute try propelled England to a 22-17 victory over Argentina, securing them a 2-0 series win.

Despite trailing 17-14 at halftime, England mounted relentless pressure on the hosts. George Ford's penalty initially closed the gap, but it was Van Poortvliet who clinched the win following a break by Guy Pepper. Earlier, Seb Atkinson and Freddie Steward had contributed crucial tries.

Argentina's Lucio Cinti and Ignacio Mendy scored tries, but their efforts fell short amidst mounting pressure and penalties. Captain Julian Montoya acknowledged the team's shortcomings, while England celebrated the triumph despite missing regular players engaged elsewhere.

