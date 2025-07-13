Last-Minute Heroics: England Triumphs Over Argentina

In a thrilling encounter at the Estadio Bicentenario in San Juan, replacement scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet's last-minute try propelled England to a 22-17 victory over Argentina, securing them a 2-0 series win.

Despite trailing 17-14 at halftime, England mounted relentless pressure on the hosts. George Ford's penalty initially closed the gap, but it was Van Poortvliet who clinched the win following a break by Guy Pepper. Earlier, Seb Atkinson and Freddie Steward had contributed crucial tries.

Argentina's Lucio Cinti and Ignacio Mendy scored tries, but their efforts fell short amidst mounting pressure and penalties. Captain Julian Montoya acknowledged the team's shortcomings, while England celebrated the triumph despite missing regular players engaged elsewhere.