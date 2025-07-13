Germany's Euro Hopes Dashed by Sweden in Dramatic Showdown

Germany's aspirations of topping Group C hit a roadblock following a costly red card for defender Carlotta Wamser. The dismissal was pivotal in the team's 4-1 defeat by Sweden, according to coach Christian Wueck post their final group match at the Women's Euros.

Initially, Germany shone with a goal from Jule Brand but faltered afterward at Zurich's Letzigrund stadium. Sweden retaliated with two goals, and Wamser was sent off for handling on the goal-line in the 31st minute. Fridolina Rolfo then converted from the spot, widening Sweden's lead.

Coach Wueck acknowledged the red card's impact on the match's outcome. Despite early optimism, Germany found it tough to contend with Sweden's quality, especially when down a player. Although Germany placed second to reach the quarter-finals, their hopes of winning the group remained unfulfilled as they prepare to face one of Group D's top teams.

