Anisimova's Double Bagel Drama & Wimbledon Highlights

Amanda Anisimova experienced a difficult defeat at Wimbledon as she suffered a 'double bagel' loss, 6-0 6-0, in the final against Iga Swiatek. Despite the loss, the match capped a notable path for Anisimova to her maiden Grand Slam final.

In other sports news, Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford was arrested for DUI, revealing his blood-alcohol level exceeded the legal limit for underage individuals in Alabama. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees witnessed an explosive performance from Cody Bellinger, who hit three home runs against the Chicago Cubs, boosting the team's winning streak.

Ndamukong Suh announced his retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt tribute to his father, marking a significant point in sports history. Katie Taylor further solidified her status in women's boxing by overcoming Amanda Serrano, retaining her super lightweight championship at a groundbreaking all-women's boxing event.

