Left Menu

Anisimova's Double Bagel Drama & Wimbledon Highlights

Amanda Anisimova faced a 'double bagel' at Wimbledon, losing 6-0 6-0 in the final to Iga Swiatek. Other sports news includes Tahaad Pettiford's DUI charge, Cody Bellinger's homer streak for the Yankees, and Ndamukong Suh's NFL retirement announcement. Also, Katie Taylor retained her boxing crown against Amanda Serrano.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 05:24 IST
Anisimova's Double Bagel Drama & Wimbledon Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amanda Anisimova experienced a difficult defeat at Wimbledon as she suffered a 'double bagel' loss, 6-0 6-0, in the final against Iga Swiatek. Despite the loss, the match capped a notable path for Anisimova to her maiden Grand Slam final.

In other sports news, Auburn guard Tahaad Pettiford was arrested for DUI, revealing his blood-alcohol level exceeded the legal limit for underage individuals in Alabama. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees witnessed an explosive performance from Cody Bellinger, who hit three home runs against the Chicago Cubs, boosting the team's winning streak.

Ndamukong Suh announced his retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt tribute to his father, marking a significant point in sports history. Katie Taylor further solidified her status in women's boxing by overcoming Amanda Serrano, retaining her super lightweight championship at a groundbreaking all-women's boxing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025