Rishabh Pant Overcomes Injury, Etches History at Lord's

Despite battling a painful finger injury, Rishabh Pant made history during the third Test against England by surpassing Vivian Richards' six-hitting record. Pant's valiant innings saw him achieving key milestones while struggling with pain, ultimately marking an unforgettable performance at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:10 IST
India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricketer KL Rahul revealed the challenging ordeal faced by vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who struggled with a painful injury while trying to hold his bat during the Lord's Test. The injury occurred during a dive on Day 1, which left Pant in visible discomfort, necessitating medical attention as per reports from Sky Sports.

In Pant's absence, youngster Dhruv Jurel stepped in as the team's wicketkeeper. Speaking on Pant's condition, Rahul highlighted the difficulties Pant encountered due to the injury, which not only affected his grip but also his ability to score, causing him considerable frustration and disappointment.

Despite the ongoing pain, Pant exhibited exceptional performance on Day 3, etching his name in history by surpassing Vivian Richards' record for the most sixes against England in Test cricket. Pant's resilient innings also saw him equaling Rohit Sharma's tally and breaking MS Dhoni's record for the most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper in an England tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

