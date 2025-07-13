Left Menu

Zak Crawley Sparks Drama with Time-Wasting Antics in Tense Test Match

Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics during the third Test match drew anger from India. Despite similar actions by India's team earlier, Crawley's feigned injury limited India to one over, ending the day with England at 2 for no loss. Former captains Vaughan and Cook appreciated the dramatic series.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics during the third Test as a strategic move, one of the best he's witnessed. However, he noted that India couldn't complain, citing their own similar tactics during the second day of the match.

The heated moment arose as India, unable to complete a second over due to Crawley feigning injury during Jasprit Bumrah's opening over, was forced to end the day with England at 2 for no loss in their second innings. India's frustration was visible as tensions ran high among players.

While Vaughan acknowledged the fairness for both sides, with prior incidents involving India's Shubman Gill, former England captain Alastair Cook mentioned the series level at 1-1 was enlivened by such dramatic incidents, pointing out how smaller moments add tension in a closely fought series.

