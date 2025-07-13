Left Menu

England Women Edge India in Thrilling T20I Finale

England Women triumphed over India by five wickets in a tense T20I finale in Birmingham, chasing down 168 with a last-ball win. Danni Wyatt-Hodge led with a crucial 56. Despite key wickets by Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy, England held their nerve to clinch the series victory.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Photo: Instagram/@danniwyatt28). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic T20I series conclusion, England Women secured a five-wicket victory over India with a thrilling last-ball finish in Birmingham, chasing down a challenging target of 168 runs. The match held spectators on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge spearheaded the England chase with a pivotal 56 off 37 balls, supported by Sophia Dunkley's dynamic 46 off 30 balls. The opening partnership was instrumental in setting the pace, with England racing to 95 without loss by the midway point of their innings.

Despite a mid-innings wobble after significant contributions from Indian bowlers Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy, England maintained the momentum needed to cross the finish line. Earlier, India managed 167/5 in their 20 overs, with standout batting from Shafali Verma, who scored 75 runs. Charlie Dean was England's top bowling performer, claiming three crucial wickets.

