New Zealand Bolsters T20I Squad for Tri-Series Amid Injuries
Devon Conway, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Robinson join New Zealand's T20I squad for the Tri-Series with Zimbabwe and South Africa. Finn Allen misses out due to injury, prompting Conway's inclusion. The series begins on July 14, with New Zealand's first match against South Africa on July 16.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster their lineup, New Zealand has added Devon Conway, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Robinson to their T20I squad for the upcoming Tri-Series against Zimbabwe and South Africa. According to the ICC website, this triangular competition kicks off on July 14 with Zimbabwe facing South Africa.
Devon Conway is stepping in as a replacement for Finn Allen, who sustained a foot injury during the Major League Cricket tournament in the U.S., sidelining him from this series. The team's management in New Zealand will establish a recovery plan for Allen, aiming for a timely return.
Moreover, Hay, Neesham, and Robinson are brought in to provide additional support as Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra engage in the MLC final. Head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Allen's absence but lauded the inclusion of Conway for strengthening the lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Teen Prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorious Breaks South African Cricket Record
Democratic Alliance Withdraws from South Africa's National Dialogue
Pretorius Shatters Records in Debut Test Against Zimbabwe
Historic Century: Lhuan-dre Pretorius Shines in Test Debut Against Zimbabwe
FAO Launches Digital Agriculture Drive to Empower Rural Zimbabwean Farmers