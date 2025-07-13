New Zealand Bolsters T20I Squad for Tri-Series Amid Injuries

In a strategic move to bolster their lineup, New Zealand has added Devon Conway, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham, and Tim Robinson to their T20I squad for the upcoming Tri-Series against Zimbabwe and South Africa. According to the ICC website, this triangular competition kicks off on July 14 with Zimbabwe facing South Africa.

Devon Conway is stepping in as a replacement for Finn Allen, who sustained a foot injury during the Major League Cricket tournament in the U.S., sidelining him from this series. The team's management in New Zealand will establish a recovery plan for Allen, aiming for a timely return.

Moreover, Hay, Neesham, and Robinson are brought in to provide additional support as Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra engage in the MLC final. Head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Allen's absence but lauded the inclusion of Conway for strengthening the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)