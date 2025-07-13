Left Menu

Sporting Tensions: Gyokeres Faces Fine Over Training No-show

Sporting's president, Frederico Varandas, announced that Viktor Gyokeres faces a hefty fine for missing pre-season training amid transfer rumors connecting him to Arsenal. Gyokeres must apologize to the squad as Sporting emphasizes no player supersedes the club’s interests, complicating any potential moves.

Sporting President Frederico Varandas has announced that striker Viktor Gyokeres will face disciplinary action after failing to report for pre-season training. Amidst speculation of a potential transfer to Arsenal, Gyokeres' tardiness was noted, and he is now expected to issue an apology to his teammates.

Gyokeres, who boasts an impressive scoring record, still has three years remaining on his contract with Sporting. Despite interest from the Premier League, Varandas remains resolute, indicating that only a fair market value will prompt a transfer. He emphasized the need for discipline and club interests above individual futures.

Gyokeres has been a key player since joining Sporting from Coventry City, contributing significantly to the team's success in the Primeira Liga. Meanwhile, Sporting is set to face Celtic in an upcoming friendly match at the Estadio Algarve.

