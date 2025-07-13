Nationwide Fitness Revolution Unites Thousands for Fit India Sundays on Cycle

The 31st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle took place nationwide, with Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, leading over 500 participants in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Organized in partnership with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), the event saw participation from more than 7,000 locations, promoting the message 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz.'

Mandaviya hailed the initiative as a powerful force in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India mission, emphasizing its role in national transformation. The event in Gandhinagar was flagged off by Arjuna Awardee and Para Powerlifting Chief Coach Rajinder Singh Rahelu, and attended by dignitaries including MLAs, the Mayor, and the Superintendent of Police.

Participants included employees from leading PSUs, with the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board's Lalit Kumar Watts praising the initiative. In New Delhi, the event took place in a festive atmosphere, flagged off by The Great Khali, who emphasized fitness for India's growth. Special editions were also held in Gurgaon, promoting fitness and community activities.