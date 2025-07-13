Left Menu

Kumble Highlights Lord's Test Nail-Biter: Series Tension Soars

Anil Kumble reflects on the thrilling third day of the India vs England Test at Lord's. With both teams on par, the series remains highly competitive. Day 3 concluded with England at 2/0, setting the stage for an exhilarating conclusion. Kumble praises the intense drama expected in the coming days.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble reflected on the thrilling events of Day 3 at the third Test between India and England, held at Lord's Cricket Ground. Kumble emphasized the fiercely competitive nature of the encounter, highlighting how evenly matched the series has been so far.

Describing the proceedings as 'true Test match drama,' Kumble noted the minimal difference between the two sides over the matches played so far, indicating an evenly poised series at its midpoint. He pointed out England's slight misstep in allowing a wicket to fall late in the day, showcasing the tension and fierce rivalries seen throughout the series.

The backdrop of these intensifying emotions was set when India matched England's first-innings total of 387, thanks to KL Rahul's century and Ravindra Jadeja's solid 72. England ended the day at 2/0, marginally enabling a two-run lead. The stage has been set for a suspenseful weekend as the series hangs tantalizingly in balance.

