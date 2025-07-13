Poland's Historic Women's Euros Win: Triumph and Farewell

Poland signed off their debut performance at the Women's Euros with a historic 3-2 victory against Denmark in Lucerne, a testament to their growth after facing losses from Germany and Sweden.

Playing for pride, Poland showcased resilience, capitalizing on their lessons learned, with captain Ewa Pajor lauding their hard-earned triumph as a developmental milestone. "It's a great feeling," Pajor expressed, highlighting the team's persistent fight throughout the tournament.

The event marked a bittersweet farewell for Danish forward Nadia Nadim, who concluded her influential international career, underscoring her contribution to Denmark's rise in global football prominence over 16 years of service.

(With inputs from agencies.)