Indian Pacers Pin Down England in Morning Mayhem at Lord's

In a dramatic display at Lord's, Indian seamers restricted England to 98 runs, claiming four crucial wickets in the first session of Day 4. With Ben Stokes and Joe Root left to stabilize the innings, a fierce battle unfolds as India aims to continue their bowling dominance in the third Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:07 IST
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Day 4 of the third Test match at Lord's, Indian seamers delivered a commanding performance to restrict England to 98/4 by the lunch interval. The visitors claimed four vital wickets in the morning session, with England's Ben Stokes and Joe Root still fighting at the crease.

Beginning their innings at 2/0, England faced an early setback as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ben Duckett for 12 in the sixth over. Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope attempted to rebuild but were swiftly undone by Siraj's incisive seam, leaving England stranded at 42/2 during the drinks break.

As Joe Root steadied the ship with Crawley, who was later dismissed for 22 by Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harry Brook stepped in with aggressive intent, scoring 23 off 17 deliveries. His rapid innings were curtailed by Akash Deep, as England looked to their skipper Ben Stokes and Root for salvation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

