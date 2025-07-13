Epic Matches & Big Changes: Latest Highlights in Sports

Left Menu

This sports roundup covers the latest highlights, including Amanda Anisimova's tough loss, Kudermetova and Mertens' Wimbledon doubles victory, Fred VanVleet's election as NBPA president, Garrett Crochet's MLB shutout, Ndamukong Suh's NFL retirement, and updates from the Yankees and other teams.

Amanda Anisimova endured a challenging Wimbledon final, suffering a double bagel defeat to Iga Swiatek. Despite the setback, Anisimova found positives in her performance as Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon title.

In women's doubles, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens captured their first Grand Slam title together, defeating Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko in a thrilling final. Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet takes on a new role as the president of the National Basketball Players Association.

On the baseball front, Garrett Crochet's standout performance led the Boston Red Sox to victory, while in the NFL, Ndamukong Suh announced his retirement. The Yankees see changes with player exits and rehab assignments, impacting their lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

