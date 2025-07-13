Left Menu

Bangladesh Roars Back: Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka Evens T20 Series

Bangladesh leveled the T20 series against Sri Lanka with an 83-run victory, their second-largest win by runs. Captain Litton Das scored his first T20 half-century, leading to a total of 177-7. Sri Lanka faltered at 94 all out, with solid performances by all Bangladesh bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dambulla | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:03 IST
Bangladesh Roars Back: Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka Evens T20 Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a compelling turnaround, Bangladesh stormed to an impressive 83-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 match, leveling the series 1-1 on Sunday.

With a powerful performance, Bangladesh captain Litton Das stood out with a 50-ball 76, marking his first T20 half-century after 13 innings. Bangladesh posted 177-7 in their allotted 20 overs after Sri Lanka elected to bowl first.

Sri Lanka struggled in their chase, collapsing for 94 as Bangladesh's bowlers excelled. Notable contributions came from fast bowler Shoriful Islam and legspinner Rishad Hossain, who ensured Sri Lanka's batting line-up faltered significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025