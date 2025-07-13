Bangladesh Roars Back: Dominant Win Over Sri Lanka Evens T20 Series

In a compelling turnaround, Bangladesh stormed to an impressive 83-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 match, leveling the series 1-1 on Sunday.

With a powerful performance, Bangladesh captain Litton Das stood out with a 50-ball 76, marking his first T20 half-century after 13 innings. Bangladesh posted 177-7 in their allotted 20 overs after Sri Lanka elected to bowl first.

Sri Lanka struggled in their chase, collapsing for 94 as Bangladesh's bowlers excelled. Notable contributions came from fast bowler Shoriful Islam and legspinner Rishad Hossain, who ensured Sri Lanka's batting line-up faltered significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)