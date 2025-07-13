Oliver Rowland Triumphs in Thrilling Formula E Championship

In a stunning turn of events, Oliver Rowland has claimed his maiden Formula E championship title with two races still remaining. The British driver, representing Nissan, needed to maintain a lead over rival Pascal Wehrlein and did so with a solid fourth-place finish in Berlin.

Despite starting eighth on the grid and facing aggressive competition, Rowland expertly navigated the course to secure the championship. His triumph is celebrated as a milestone for Japanese manufacturers, with Nissan now targeting both the team and manufacturers' titles.

As the Formula E series gears up for its climactic finale in London, the sport eyes ambitious growth targets, aiming to become the world's second-largest motorsport series by 2030 with an expanded global fan base.

