Oliver Rowland Triumphs in Thrilling Formula E Championship
Oliver Rowland secures his first Formula E title in Berlin, becoming the electric series' 10th champion in its 11-season history. Rowland's victory marks a significant achievement for Nissan, with the team now in contention for the team and manufacturers' championships as they approach the final races in London.
In a stunning turn of events, Oliver Rowland has claimed his maiden Formula E championship title with two races still remaining. The British driver, representing Nissan, needed to maintain a lead over rival Pascal Wehrlein and did so with a solid fourth-place finish in Berlin.
Despite starting eighth on the grid and facing aggressive competition, Rowland expertly navigated the course to secure the championship. His triumph is celebrated as a milestone for Japanese manufacturers, with Nissan now targeting both the team and manufacturers' titles.
As the Formula E series gears up for its climactic finale in London, the sport eyes ambitious growth targets, aiming to become the world's second-largest motorsport series by 2030 with an expanded global fan base.
(With inputs from agencies.)
