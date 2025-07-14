England Shatters Wales in 6-1 Victory to Secure Euro 2025 Quarter-Finals
In a dominant display, England's women's football team overpowered Wales 6-1, securing their spot in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. With goals from Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead, and Beever-Jones, England heads confidently into the knockouts, set to face Sweden in a highly anticipated match.
England's reign as champions continued with a resounding 6-1 victory over neighbouring Wales, propelling them into the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals. Finishing second in Group D, England sets sights on Sweden, following a laudable group performance capped by impressive goals from Stanway, Toone, Hemp, Russo, Mead, and Beever-Jones.
Sarina Wiegman's team must now focus on their challenging upcoming match against Sweden, top of Group C, having triumphed in all their games. 'We need to be on our best game,' warned Ella Toone, underlining the formidable task ahead while projecting confidence that their opponents should be wary.
This strategic second-place finish, bypassing world champions Spain for now, has raised hopes for England's continued success. The match against Wales, highlighted by quick successive goals, demonstrated England's proficiency and depth, despite facing a resolute Welsh team energized by their first major tournament appearance, backed by the passionate 'Red Wall' fans.
