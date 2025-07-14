Grace Kim Surges to Victory at Evian Championship: A New Era for Australian Women’s Golf

Grace Kim has ignited a new chapter in Australian women's golf by triumphing at the Evian Championship, securing her place as the nation's fifth major winner in the sport. The former Youth Olympics champion orchestrated a thrilling finish at Evian-les-Bains, France, demonstrating resilience and skill to overcome a three-shot deficit over the final four holes.

Facing a tense playoff against Thailand's world number two, Jeeno Thitikul, Kim kept her composure after initially landing in a green-side pond. She responded by chipping in for birdie and then sinking a dramatic 20-foot eagle putt, securing what is now regarded as one of the great wins in major golf events.

Kim's victory marks a standout moment in a season where she had struggled, achieving only one top-10 finish prior. Her determination, alongside support from her team, reinvigorated her competitive spirit. The Sydney native joins revered compatriots such as Karrie Webb and Minjee Lee in a prestigious lineage of champions, reflecting Australian women's golf's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)