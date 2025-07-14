Left Menu

Grace Kim Surges to Victory at Evian Championship: A New Era for Australian Women’s Golf

Grace Kim's career took a remarkable turn as she secured victory in the Evian Championship, becoming Australia's fifth major winner in women's golf. Despite setbacks, Kim's determined mindset led her to dominate the playoff against Thai star Jeeno Thitikul, marking a triumphant moment in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 07:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 07:53 IST
Grace Kim has ignited a new chapter in Australian women's golf by triumphing at the Evian Championship, securing her place as the nation's fifth major winner in the sport. The former Youth Olympics champion orchestrated a thrilling finish at Evian-les-Bains, France, demonstrating resilience and skill to overcome a three-shot deficit over the final four holes.

Facing a tense playoff against Thailand's world number two, Jeeno Thitikul, Kim kept her composure after initially landing in a green-side pond. She responded by chipping in for birdie and then sinking a dramatic 20-foot eagle putt, securing what is now regarded as one of the great wins in major golf events.

Kim's victory marks a standout moment in a season where she had struggled, achieving only one top-10 finish prior. Her determination, alongside support from her team, reinvigorated her competitive spirit. The Sydney native joins revered compatriots such as Karrie Webb and Minjee Lee in a prestigious lineage of champions, reflecting Australian women's golf's strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

