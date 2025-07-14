William Mouw's Stunning Victory at the ISCO Championship

In a riveting turn of events, William Mouw clinched his first PGA Tour title at the ISCO Championship, astonishingly overturning a seven-stroke deficit. The 24-year-old delivered an impressive 9-under 61 and waited two tension-filled hours to confirm his 10-under 270 total was the tournament-winning score.

Mouw's victory was sealed when third-round leader Paul Peterson narrowly missed a 55-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole at Hurstbourne Country Club. "I was mentally prepared for a playoff, but being crowned the winner is a blessing," remarked Mouw. This triumph marks his 20th PGA Tour appearance, securing a two-year exemption and a PGA Championship spot.

The rookie's remarkable performance places him among the few first-time winners this season, continuing a trend observed with other newcomers like Karl Vilips and Aldrich Potgieter. Paul Peterson and other top contenders demonstrated resilience but fell short in what was a competitive week on the course.

(With inputs from agencies.)