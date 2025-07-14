Chelsea Triumphs at FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with Palmer's Stellar Show

Chelsea's Cole Palmer has been heralded as the standout player following the team's victory at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The English side clinched the title after a commanding 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in New Jersey, helped largely by Palmer's exceptional display in the final match.

The young forward rose to the occasion with two pivotal goals and an assist, earning him the coveted player-of-the-match award. Over the course of the tournament, the forward added a total of three goals and two assists, instrumental in Chelsea's journey to the trophy, as reported by Olympics.com.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez played a crucial role too by snagging the Golden Gloves award despite letting in five goals over seven matches. His crucial saves were key in Chelsea's triumph. Meanwhile, PSG's Desire Doue was recognized as the best young player, offering some solace to the French team after their lackluster performance in the final. Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia walked away with the Golden Boot.

Heading into the final, PSG hadn't conceded a goal in their last four matches, but they were caught off guard in the 22nd minute as Cole Palmer deftly controlled Malo Gusto's pass to score expertly. Not stopping there, Palmer doubled the lead just eight minutes later with similar precision, delivering a blow to PSG's hopes.

The match saw PSG reduced to 10 men after João Neves was sent off for an altercation involving Marc Cucurella. Chelsea's victory marks a successful season for Italian manager Maresca at Stamford Bridge, adding the Club World Cup to their UEFA Conference League triumph earlier in May.