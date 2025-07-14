Left Menu

MI New York Clinches Second Major League Cricket Trophy in Thrilling Finale

MI New York secured their second Major League Cricket Trophy in three years by defeating Washington Freedom by five runs. Quinton de Kock starred with a quickfire 77, leading MI New York to a challenging total. Despite efforts from Rachin Ravindra, Washington Freedom fell short at 175/5.

Updated: 14-07-2025 12:50 IST
In a nail-biting finish, MI New York claimed their second Major League Cricket Trophy in three years, overcoming Washington Freedom by a mere five runs. The gripping match took place at Grand Prairie Stadium, showcasing the talent of former South African captain Quinton de Kock, who delivered a noteworthy half-century.

De Kock's aggressive innings, featuring 77 runs off 46 balls, including six boundaries and four sixes, set MI New York on the path to a formidable 180 total. Supported by IPL team Mumbai Indians, the team faced stiff opposition but maintained their edge through strategic partnerships and solid performances.

Despite New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra's spirited 70 and Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 48, Washington Freedom could only reach 175/5 in their 20 overs. Their efforts were stifled by key wickets from Lockie Ferguson, leading MI New York to victory and celebrating their 13th international trophy.

