Chelsea Triumphs in FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Palmer Shines as Star Player

Chelsea secured the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 title with a 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain, highlighted by Cole Palmer's standout performance. Palmer scored twice, leading his team to victory, and was named the tournament's best player. Robert Sanchez won the Golden Gloves, and Gonzalo Garcia took home the Golden Boot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:52 IST
Cole Palmer (Photo: X/@ChelseaFC). Image Credit: ANI
Chelsea Football Club has clinched the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 title after a compelling 3-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain. The match, which took place in New Jersey, saw Chelsea deliver a remarkable first-half performance, securing their place as champions on Monday.

Cole Palmer emerged as a key figure, scoring twice and providing an assist, cementing his status as the tournament's best player, as reported by Olympics.com. Throughout the competition, he contributed three goals and two assists, steering Chelsea to the pinnacle of the championship.

Additionally, Robert Sanchez was recognized as the best goalkeeper, receiving the Golden Gloves award. Despite PSG's impressive pre-final performance, Chelsea prevailed, aided by Palmer's early goals and deft leadership. PSG's disappointment was noted with João Neves's red card and a subdued display by their players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

