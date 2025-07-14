Siraj's Fiery Test Sparks ICC Penalty

In a heated moment at Lord's, India's fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been penalized 15% of his match fee after an aggressive send-off to England's Ben Duckett during the ongoing Test series.

This incident, in which Siraj breached the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct, added one demerit point to his record. With his second violation in two years, Siraj's demerit points now total two.

Despite the penalty overshadowing the game, Siraj's performance was noteworthy, claiming Duckett's wicket and later that of Ollie Pope, leaving England struggling at 192. India, meanwhile, ended the day's play at 58/4, needing 135 runs to secure victory.

