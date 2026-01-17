Left Menu

Karnataka Cricket Association Gets Green Light for Matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has received approval from the state Home Department to host international and IPL matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This follows the submission of a satisfactory security report by a government task force. Efforts are ongoing to enhance safety and crowd management at the venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for cricket fans, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been granted permission to host international and IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The state Home Department's approval came after a government task force submitted a report, satisfying the safety and security requirements.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, KSCA spokesperson, confirmed the news, expressing confidence in complying with all government-imposed terms. The stadium had been closed for events following a tragedy last year when a stampede led to the deaths of 11 fans during a celebration. Enhanced crowd management measures are now a priority.

Heading these efforts, former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is in talks with government bodies to bolster venue safety. Royal Challengers Bangalore has also suggested installing advanced AI-enabled cameras to improve security, hoping to prevent their home matches from being moved to other venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

