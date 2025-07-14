Luka Modric's Rossoneri Revival: A Milan Dream

In a bold move to rejuvenate AC Milan, veteran midfielder Luka Modric is joining the Rossoneri, a club he has admired since childhood. The 39-year-old 2018 Ballon d'Or winner arrives from Real Madrid following an illustrious 13-year stint in Spain.

Modric, who idolized former Milan player and fellow Croat Zvonimir Boban, has agreed to a one-year contract with the option for an additional year. The renowned playmaker brings with him a wealth of experience and success, including six European Cups and various other prestigious titles.

Milan, who finished eighth in Serie A last season, are counting on Modric and newly rehired coach Massimiliano Allegri to restore the club's status. Allegri, known for his previous successes in Italy, consulted with Carlo Ancelotti and made an ambitious move to secure Modric's talents.

