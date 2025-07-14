Left Menu

Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji Faces Season's End After Successful ACL Surgery

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji underwent successful ACL surgery, ruling her out of the World Championships. The recovery period will keep her sidelined for at least six months, marking an end to her season. Yarraji remains optimistic with support from her team and family as she aims for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:34 IST
Asian champion hurdler, Jyothi Yarraji, has successfully undergone knee surgery, effectively ending her competitive season and hopes of participating in the World Championships in September.

The 25-year-old athlete revealed through Instagram that she had surgery on an ACL tear in her right knee. The operation, conducted by renowned surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, places her on a recovery path lasting at least six months.

Despite this setback, Yarraji remains optimistic, crediting the support from her family, training team, and fans. She is determined to return stronger, eyeing a comeback next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

