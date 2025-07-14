Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji Faces Season's End After Successful ACL Surgery

Asian champion hurdler, Jyothi Yarraji, has successfully undergone knee surgery, effectively ending her competitive season and hopes of participating in the World Championships in September.

The 25-year-old athlete revealed through Instagram that she had surgery on an ACL tear in her right knee. The operation, conducted by renowned surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, places her on a recovery path lasting at least six months.

Despite this setback, Yarraji remains optimistic, crediting the support from her family, training team, and fans. She is determined to return stronger, eyeing a comeback next year.

