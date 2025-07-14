Chelsea Triumphs in Expanded Club World Cup Amid Controversies

The expanded Club World Cup concluded with Chelsea clinching a surprising victory despite facing criticisms ranging from empty seats, drastically reduced ticket prices, and extreme weather conditions. This tournament, marked by FIFA's decision to lower prices, particularly tested fans' commitment amid other challenges like weather-delayed matches.

FIFA's drastic ticket price cuts, dropping as low as from $473.90 to $13.40 for some matches, potentially set a precedent for the future World Cup. With 104 matches slated for the next expanded 48-nation World Cup, FIFA has yet to decide on dynamic pricing strategies or address this decision's impact on fans.

Surpassing logistical and environmental challenges, notably the extreme temperatures experienced, the Club World Cup also drew critique over the absence of top European club champions and player welfare issues, as they faced consecutive summer tournaments. Brazil's teams shone, with all four advancing, showcasing football's rising global influence beyond traditional strongholds.