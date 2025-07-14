Romain Bardet: From Podium to Water Carrier
Former Tour de France podium finisher, Romain Bardet, transitioned from cyclist to supporter by handing out water bottles to his former teammates during Stage 10 of the Tour de France. Despite retiring last month, Bardet's presence at the race highlighted his continued connection to the cycling community.
A month after retiring, former Tour de France podium finisher Romain Bardet made a surprise appearance at the race, this time assisting his former teammates.
The 34-year-old ex-cyclist was seen on the roadside in the Massif Central, his home region, handing out water bottles during Stage 10.
Bardet's symbolic role reversal marks his ongoing connection to the cycling scene, despite his retirement following the Criterium du Dauphine.
