Ravindra Jadeja's Resilient Half-Century: A Battle at Lord's

In a thrilling final day at Lord's, Ravindra Jadeja's battling half-century played a pivotal role for India, finishing at 163-9, just 29 runs behind England in the third test.

Jadeja, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, thwarted England's victory hopes with a stubborn resistance lasting nearly two hours. Despite being adjudged lbw, Jadeja overturned the decision and sent the next ball for a six, showcasing his strategic play amidst persistent pressure.

England eventually broke through with Bumrah's dismissal by Ben Stokes, yet Jadeja's defiance persisted, reaching his 50 in a crucial session that maintained the series level at 1-1.

