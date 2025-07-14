Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja's Resilient Half-Century: A Battle at Lord's

Ravindra Jadeja's tenacious half-century helped India close the gap against England on the final day of the third test at Lord's. His partnership with Jasprit Bumrah provided a resilient resistance against England's bowling attack, keeping the series level at 1-1 with a performance that captured the crowd's attention.

Updated: 14-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:59 IST
In a thrilling final day at Lord's, Ravindra Jadeja's battling half-century played a pivotal role for India, finishing at 163-9, just 29 runs behind England in the third test.

Jadeja, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, thwarted England's victory hopes with a stubborn resistance lasting nearly two hours. Despite being adjudged lbw, Jadeja overturned the decision and sent the next ball for a six, showcasing his strategic play amidst persistent pressure.

England eventually broke through with Bumrah's dismissal by Ben Stokes, yet Jadeja's defiance persisted, reaching his 50 in a crucial session that maintained the series level at 1-1.

