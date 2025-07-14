Ben Stokes: A Heroic Test at Lord's Amidst Dark Places

In an extraordinary Test match at Lord's, England captain Ben Stokes delivered a performance that was both heroic and emotionally significant. Stokes, who has emerged as a formidable all-rounder, admitted to having battled to 'some pretty dark places' but found solace and triumph in leading his team to a 22-run victory over India.

Stokes' contribution was pivotal, bagging five wickets and scoring crucial runs. Notably, his precision run-out of India's Rishabh Pant was as dramatic as his spirited bowling spells despite physical exhaustion. Post-match, he expressed the joy of influencing the game from multiple angles and acknowledged Shoaib Bashir's decisive wicket, even with an injury.

Reflecting on the Test, Stokes highlighted moments of intuition, particularly involving Jofra Archer's impactful comeback. Both shared the field in significant roles that propelled England to victory, reminding fans of their past World Cup triumph. Archer's mixed emotions and role in the match also added to the narrative of resilience and competitive spirit.

