Luka Modric Joins AC Milan: A New Chapter for the Legendary Midfielder
Luka Modric, former Real Madrid star and Croatian legend, joins AC Milan on a one-year contract with an optional extension to 2027. The midfielder, who made 597 appearances for Madrid and won numerous titles, brings his talent to a Milan team aiming for resurgence in Serie A.
Luka Modric, the legendary Croatian midfielder formerly of Real Madrid, has officially joined AC Milan on a one-year deal, with a possible extension until 2027. Modric, who is widely acclaimed as one of the most exceptional midfielders in football history, moves to Italy after an illustrious 13-year tenure with Madrid, during which he secured 28 trophies, including multiple Champions League victories, and 597 appearances.
Upon his arrival at Milan, the 39-year-old will don the number 14 jersey, strengthening a midfield lineup that features talents such as Youssouf Fofana and Yunus Musah. Modric's transfer comes in the wake of Milan's disappointment last season, when they failed to secure a place in European competitions, as they gear up for their Serie A opener against Cremonese.
Modric's move signifies the end of an era at Real Madrid, where he was regarded as a symbol of football excellence. His legacy is underscored by his 2018 Ballon d'Or win and the Golden Ball from the same year's World Cup. Modric's contributions to Croatia include 188 caps and the landmark achievement of leading the national team to its first World Cup final.
