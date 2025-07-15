Left Menu

Jorge Jesus Takes Helm at Al-Nassr After Al-Hilal Departure

Al-Nassr appointed Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, formerly of Al-Hilal, as their new coach. His appointment comes after a successful tenure at Al-Hilal, where he secured a domestic treble. Jesus replaces Stefano Pioli and has signed a one-year contract. The club also extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract until 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:18 IST
In a strategic move, Al-Nassr has appointed the experienced Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, just months after his departure from rival Al-Hilal. Jesus, who boasts a domestic treble with the Riyadh-based club, replaced Italian Stefano Pioli on Monday.

The announcement came via the club's social media platform X, marking a new chapter for the seasoned manager. Jesus, famously known for leading Brazil's Flamengo to a Copa Libertadores victory, has committed to a one-year contract with Al-Nassr.

Additionally, Al-Nassr has shown its commitment to maintaining competitive prowess by extending Cristiano Ronaldo's contract until 2027, securing the presence of the five-times Ballon d'Or winner well into the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

