Jorge Jesus Takes Helm at Al-Nassr After Al-Hilal Departure

In a strategic move, Al-Nassr has appointed the experienced Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, just months after his departure from rival Al-Hilal. Jesus, who boasts a domestic treble with the Riyadh-based club, replaced Italian Stefano Pioli on Monday.

The announcement came via the club's social media platform X, marking a new chapter for the seasoned manager. Jesus, famously known for leading Brazil's Flamengo to a Copa Libertadores victory, has committed to a one-year contract with Al-Nassr.

Additionally, Al-Nassr has shown its commitment to maintaining competitive prowess by extending Cristiano Ronaldo's contract until 2027, securing the presence of the five-times Ballon d'Or winner well into the future.

