Aliyah Boston, a prominent player from the WNBA's Indiana Fever, has expanded her reach in the sports world by becoming an investor in the Boston Legacy FC, an upcoming NWSL expansion team. Her remarkable performance in the WNBA, which includes a Rookie of the Year title and impressive statistics, underscores her potential influence in soccer.

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is set to represent Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic following an extraordinary MLB season that saw him break the American League record with 38 home runs before the All-Star Game. His commitment adds significant strength to the national team.

Closer to home, New York Yankees claimed pitcher Rico Garcia off waivers while the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has been cleared to return to the court. Additionally, Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers underwent surgery on his knee, ensuring his readiness for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)